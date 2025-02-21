First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,117 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Avantor by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $17.52 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

