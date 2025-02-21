First Bank & Trust Buys 224 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

