First Bank & Trust Invests $316,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,995,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 345.4% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.