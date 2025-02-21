First Bank & Trust Purchases 86 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21,069.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $598,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $208.93 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

