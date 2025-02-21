First Bank & Trust Sells 159 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

CB stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

