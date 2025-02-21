First Bank & Trust Sells 378 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American International Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after buying an additional 6,119,996 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,272,000 after buying an additional 457,821 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.