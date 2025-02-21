First Bank & Trust Sells 544 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $86,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 41.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $195.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.39.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

