First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.56. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

