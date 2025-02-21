First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$39,263.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Colin Bower acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$39,263.00.

Colin Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Colin Bower sold 5,806 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.32, for a total transaction of C$48,305.92.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Colin Bower purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$39,456.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.19.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

