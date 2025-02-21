First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $271.21 million, a P/E ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

