First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
FMB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
