First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FMB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.