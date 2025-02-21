First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,487. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

In other First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

