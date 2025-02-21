First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:FCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,487. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
