First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

FTSL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 342,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

