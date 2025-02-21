First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
FTSL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 342,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.