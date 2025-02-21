First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

