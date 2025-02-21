Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $97,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FI opened at $234.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

