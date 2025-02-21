Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVRR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

