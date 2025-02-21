Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $92.84, but opened at $103.82. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 1,132,245 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.16.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 63,243.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

