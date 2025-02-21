Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

