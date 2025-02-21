FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FONAR had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.23. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

