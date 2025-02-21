Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

