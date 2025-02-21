Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.37. 15,316,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 73,607,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

