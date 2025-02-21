Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,721,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

