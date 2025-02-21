Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $14.02 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $246.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

