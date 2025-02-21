Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $938.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

