Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 91 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,890,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $160.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

