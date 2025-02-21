Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $39.21.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
