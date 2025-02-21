FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,856 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 2.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $29,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

