FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rogers Sugar Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.40.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.73. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.47. The firm has a market cap of C$711.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$320,943.65. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$119,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 160,710 shares of company stock worth $871,121. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

