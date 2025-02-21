GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.76. 1,411,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,547,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in GDS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.