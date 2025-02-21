GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.41 and last traded at $105.68. Approximately 433,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,199,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,706.47. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $805,951.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,455.50. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,584 shares of company stock worth $11,336,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

