General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $282.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.87 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

