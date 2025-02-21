Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-5.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ROCK stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,777. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

