Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

