Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 23,318 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

