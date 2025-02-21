Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.