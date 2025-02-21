Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.