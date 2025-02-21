Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $442.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

