Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $281.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $226.62 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

