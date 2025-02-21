Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,418 Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,847,000. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,077,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,308,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $3,129,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHA opened at $20.85 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.