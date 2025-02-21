Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,747 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

BATS NOBL opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.