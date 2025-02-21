Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 163.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.