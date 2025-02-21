Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.20%. Globant updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.630 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB stock traded down $50.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.07. 1,679,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,294. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.06.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

