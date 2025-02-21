Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 3,043,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,600,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

