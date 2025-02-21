Good Life Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,908.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4,540.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 181.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

