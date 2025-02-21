Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $281.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

