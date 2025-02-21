GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Buys A$124,300.00 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Proust acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.49 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,300.00 ($79,679.49).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

