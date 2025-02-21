Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.09 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 110.30 ($1.40), with a volume of 5064065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.42).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.44.

About Greencoat UK Wind

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.