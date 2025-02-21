Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Acquires Shares of 4,298 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $151.76 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

