Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Purchases New Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $330.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $234.37 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

