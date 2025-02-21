Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

